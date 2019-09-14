Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Msci by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,590,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Msci by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Msci by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Msci by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.64. 542,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,709. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.