Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 118,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,280,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.32. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.