Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,837,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,515,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $125,193.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $896,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $212,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 521,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.