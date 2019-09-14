Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 670,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,353. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.