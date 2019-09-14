OP Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $155.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a total market cap of $32,808.00 and $155.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

