ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

