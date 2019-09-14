Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.