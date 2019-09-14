Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 109,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9,278.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

