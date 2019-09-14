Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde Sells 12,500 Shares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $34.40.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLBK shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

