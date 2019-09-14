Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.08.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. 224,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

