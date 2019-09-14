Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 5.5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.81, 629,209 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 618,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.09 million, a PE ratio of -128.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.