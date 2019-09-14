ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $342,492.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $342,492.00 and $67,876.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00141075 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,394.98 or 1.00407929 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003584 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000625 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

