Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Ocwen Financial worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 355,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE OCN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 552,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,499. The company has a current ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. Ocwen Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Yanoti acquired 25,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Stein acquired 30,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 515,618 shares of company stock valued at $778,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

