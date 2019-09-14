Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,739 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 6.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 127,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ALEX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,321. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $140,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $192,840.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $854,881. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

