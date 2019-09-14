NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,039 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,962.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,552,000 after purchasing an additional 580,483 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $43,215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 113.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 696,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $68,000,000 after purchasing an additional 370,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,207,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last 90 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

