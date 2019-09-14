Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,845. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

