Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Trading Up 13.8%

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 306,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 188,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NVLN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.
Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.
