Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $126,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,850,787.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,441 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

