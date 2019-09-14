Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,230 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $122,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.