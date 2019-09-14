Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 156,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

