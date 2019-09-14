Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 4,484,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

