Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Insider Michael F. Hilton Sells 8,538 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 165,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,090. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Nordson by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

