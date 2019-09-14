Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,502,600 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMR. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

