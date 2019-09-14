Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,330 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after acquiring an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,389,000 after acquiring an additional 251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,107. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $330.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

