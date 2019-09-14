Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Global Payments worth $73,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after buying an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 383.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 115,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.42. 85,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,969. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

