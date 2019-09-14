Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $191.93 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,375 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $191,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,752,453,000 after buying an additional 213,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,227,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,834,903,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,669,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,375,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.84. 151,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,849. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

