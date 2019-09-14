Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 35,605 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.45. 3,034,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,592. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $324.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.53.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

