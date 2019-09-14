Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,859,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,932,939. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.28. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.