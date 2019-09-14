Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.41 ($6.29).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

