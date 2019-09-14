Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Insider Elliott Hill Sells 2,770 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elliott Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00.

NKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. 4,473,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 193,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

