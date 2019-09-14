NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NODK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NODK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. 10,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. NI has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.06.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NI by 520.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NI by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NI by 88.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

