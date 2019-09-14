NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,685.71 ($74.29).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price (up from GBX 5,600 ($73.17)) on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,060 ($79.18). 337,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,218 ($81.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,797.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,586.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.