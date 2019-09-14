News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,161,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 10,032,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,080. News has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

