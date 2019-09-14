Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. 464,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.