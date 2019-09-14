Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,352 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,670,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,793,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $28,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 720,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

