NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0462 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. NEM has a market capitalization of $415.45 million and $11.30 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, BTC Trade UA and BTC-Alpha.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptomate, YoBit, COSS, Coinbe, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, Kryptono, Koineks, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kuna, B2BX, Bithumb, Crex24, Zaif, Bitbns, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi, Liquid, Cryptopia, Indodax, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

