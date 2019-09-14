Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted earnings per share of ($2.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%.

NNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:NNA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 71,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.40. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

