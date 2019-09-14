Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 5.2%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 696,877 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 561,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nautilus by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nautilus by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 533.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

