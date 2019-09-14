Natixis Sells 297,407 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after buying an additional 954,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 151.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,627,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,245,000 after purchasing an additional 214,734 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 695,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,522. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

