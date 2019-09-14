Natixis Purchases Shares of 94,783 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 14,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $622,347.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,572. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

