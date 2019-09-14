Natixis Makes New Investment in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Natixis purchased a new position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

