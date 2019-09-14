Natixis Invests $3.23 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 18,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,364. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.