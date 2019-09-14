Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

