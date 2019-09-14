Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,197,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,440,000 after buying an additional 129,576 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,131,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WPX. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 255,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,545. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.