National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of National Research worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRC. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 98.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 626,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,438. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. National Research had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 124.11%. The company had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 252,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $15,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $182,332.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,583 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,836. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.