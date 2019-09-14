Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,210,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 468,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,555. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.