Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.53 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.71 million and $2.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00008824 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Koinex, Nanex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.01825520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.02948668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00683432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00737046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00060317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Koinex, Binance, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, RightBTC, CoinEx, Nanex, Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

