Murray Bryan Sells 1,928 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $67,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NTGR traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Guggenheim began coverage on NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.