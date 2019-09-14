Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Hui Lee Purchases 1,060,000 Shares

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Hui Lee bought 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$753,660.00 ($534,510.64).

Shares of MGX stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching A$0.77 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.96. Mount Gibson Iron Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of A$1.31 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Mount Gibson Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

