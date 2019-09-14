Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.04. 960,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,325. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

